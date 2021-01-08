Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s Largest Position

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 106,615 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.2% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apple were worth $373,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 306,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 232,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.31. 4,400,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,046,272. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.85 and its 200-day moving average is $113.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

