Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $132.05. 98,494,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,100,969. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.11 and a 200-day moving average of $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

