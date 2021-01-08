Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $132.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average of $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

