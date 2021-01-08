Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.60

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.60 and last traded at $82.47, with a volume of 1432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.34.

Several research firms recently commented on AIT. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average is $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $747.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.11 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $116,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 183.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.