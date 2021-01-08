Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Argus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by Argus from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.46.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.12. 206,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,360,485. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $137,127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 350.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $113,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,976 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 694.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,506,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,646 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

