Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $36.21.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth $143,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth $154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth $236,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

