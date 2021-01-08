Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $221.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 25,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

