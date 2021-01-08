APR Coin Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 161.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APR Coin has a total market cap of $39,087.34 and $516.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 148.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00104878 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.45 or 0.00313066 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000151 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011577 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,403,248 coins. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

