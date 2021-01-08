Aragon Market Cap Tops $130.62 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Aragon has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $130.62 million and $35.86 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $3.30 or 0.00008195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00037214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00268254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.39 or 0.02503360 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.