Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARCO. BidaskClub lowered Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcos Dorados has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.81.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 72.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.