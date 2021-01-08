Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Pareto Securities lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.

Shares of ASC opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. Analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,196,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,093 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $1,227,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

