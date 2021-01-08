Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target Raised to $17.50

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $17.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARCC. Barclays cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 36,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,204. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $185,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,590. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 36.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 808.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

