Ark (ARK) Reaches Market Cap of $49.73 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $49.73 million and $2.31 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000974 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,552,042 coins and its circulating supply is 126,331,145 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

