Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.94

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $20.89. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 43,021 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 1.37% of Ark Restaurants worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

