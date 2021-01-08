Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Price Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arlo Technologies traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 1,374,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,290,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARLO. BidaskClub raised Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $664.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

