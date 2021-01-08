Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Shares Up 5.2%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.57. 440,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 334,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

The stock has a market cap of $886.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

