Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Sells $304,320.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $304,320.00.

Douglas B. Given also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Douglas B. Given sold 9,575 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $759,489.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,433,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after buying an additional 185,209 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,779,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

