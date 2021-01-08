Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $1.17. Artelo Biosciences shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 74,518 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $17.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16.

About Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

