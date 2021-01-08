Artfinity Hits Market Cap of $623,942.67 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. Artfinity has a market cap of $623,942.67 and approximately $84.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artfinity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. During the last seven days, Artfinity has traded down 55.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00037787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.73 or 0.00271850 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00028658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.64 or 0.02579510 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012064 BTC.

About Artfinity

AT is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art.

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

