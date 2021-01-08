Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Shares Up 7.9%

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s share price shot up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.06 and last traded at $54.07. 990,799 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 543,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

