Arvinas, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($2.64) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.64) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.86). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.09.

Shares of ARVN opened at $84.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 762,484 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,083,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Arvinas by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 247,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 176,150 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

