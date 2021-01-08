Arweave Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $94.19 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $2.82 or 0.00006835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00038213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00275652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.43 or 0.02649561 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011926 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars.

