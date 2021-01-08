Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) (TSE:ASND) Trading Down 15.2%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) (TSE:ASND)’s share price fell 15.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 219,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 256,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11.

Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Its principal property is the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.