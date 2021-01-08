ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.62. ASGN has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $89.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.41 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $297,735.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,862.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $978,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,056,217.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,890 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ASGN by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ASGN by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

