ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €395.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €395.00 ($464.71) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €425.00 ($500.00) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €362.36 ($426.30).

