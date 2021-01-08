ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASML has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.75.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $501.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $210.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.13. ASML has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $505.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ASML will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ASML by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.