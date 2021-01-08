Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.43.

NYSE ASB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.24. 20,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,626. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $451,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

