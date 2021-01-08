Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM) Sets New 12-Month High at $265.00

Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 263 ($3.44), with a volume of 376614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.40).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 223.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 189.10. The company has a market cap of £363.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

About Atalaya Mining Plc (ATYM.L) (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

