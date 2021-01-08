ATB Capital Raises Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$4.25

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Cormark set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.31.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) stock opened at C$4.00 on Tuesday. Shawcor Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$281.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$267.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

