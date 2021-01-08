Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.90

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and traded as high as $14.25. Atento shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 8,941 shares traded.

ATTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.10 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atento S.A. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

