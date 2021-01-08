Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.82.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $280,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,745.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,908. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

