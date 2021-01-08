Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $56,925.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $10.03 million and $56,925.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00104292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.36 or 0.00448376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00217433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00049289 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

