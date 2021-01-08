Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEXAY shares. ValuEngine raised Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays cut Atos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS AEXAY traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.99. 12,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,556. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. Atos has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $19.01.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

