Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Up to $9.70

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $11.31. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 884,625 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on ACB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.59 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at about $768,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 385,432 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,777,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

