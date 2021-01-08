Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACB. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.66.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 399,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,176,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 643,833 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,777,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 418,049 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,198,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

