AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.70.

AOCIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on AutoCanada from $24.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS AOCIF remained flat at $$18.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $23.34.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

