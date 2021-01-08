Autolus Therapeutics’ (AUTL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 167.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AUTL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AUTL stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $468.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $218,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

