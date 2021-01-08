Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) CAO Sells $59,820.81 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $59,820.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,238.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AVLR stock traded up $4.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.83. The company had a trading volume of 516,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.98 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $184.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVLR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avalara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

