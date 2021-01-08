Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.39 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will post $133.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the highest is $134.60 million. Avalara posted sales of $107.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $489.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.80 million to $490.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $617.66 million, with estimates ranging from $605.35 million to $627.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Avalara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.48. 9,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,768. Avalara has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $184.41. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.71.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $4,561,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 859,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,636,264.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $3,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,896,310.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,643 shares of company stock valued at $49,374,880 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

