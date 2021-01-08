Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Down 8% on Insider Selling

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) shares dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $150.41 and last traded at $150.89. Approximately 1,335,744 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 829,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.00.

Specifically, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $4,561,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 859,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,636,264.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total transaction of $535,197.95. Insiders have sold 305,643 shares of company stock worth $49,374,880 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -249.13 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.71 and a 200-day moving average of $143.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Avalara’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

