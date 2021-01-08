Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Financial Analysis

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Avantor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Avantor and Berkeley Lights, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 2 15 0 2.88 Berkeley Lights 0 1 4 0 2.80

Avantor presently has a consensus target price of $25.42, suggesting a potential downside of 13.08%. Berkeley Lights has a consensus target price of $91.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.93%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Avantor.

Profitability

This table compares Avantor and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor 2.21% 33.44% 5.14% Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avantor and Berkeley Lights’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.04 billion 2.80 $37.80 million $0.58 50.41 Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Berkeley Lights.

Summary

Avantor beats Berkeley Lights on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc. provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits. It also provides equipment and instrumentation products, including filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, evaporators, ultra-low-temperature freezers, biological safety cabinets, and critical environment supplies. In addition, the company offers services and specialty procurements comprising onsite lab and production, clinical, equipment, procurement and sourcing, and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services. Avantor, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Emeryville, California.

