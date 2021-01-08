Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDMO. ValuEngine cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

CDMO opened at $13.24 on Monday. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 11.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 22.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 3.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 294,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 33.9% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

