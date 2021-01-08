AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AVROBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.29.

AVRO opened at $15.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $29.32.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). Research analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO in the third quarter worth $132,000. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AVROBIO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

