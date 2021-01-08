Axel Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 590,000 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 590,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,895,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for 4.5% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,341,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $318,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,708,965. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $28,761,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,586,033.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,885,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,703,544 shares of company stock worth $81,261,633 in the last quarter.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

