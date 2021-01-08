Axel Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,088 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 31.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,208,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,524,000 after buying an additional 291,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after buying an additional 1,115,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 175,090 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Sprout Social by 12.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 851,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after acquiring an additional 96,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

SPT traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,190. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -19.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $56.65.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $55,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,352 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,849.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

