Axel Capital Management LLC Sells 48,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Axel Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.6% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,336,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,046,272. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

