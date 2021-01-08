Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.34

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.34 and last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 1253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $148,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 41.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after purchasing an additional 392,996 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Axos Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

