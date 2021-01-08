AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Dawson James

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Dawson James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.35). Research analysts anticipate that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's therapeutic products are administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. Its lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients.

