B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a market cap of $247.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.21. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million. Research analysts predict that AudioEye will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 223.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AudioEye by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,941,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

