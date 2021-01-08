B. Riley Weighs in on American Equity Investment Life Holding’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

AEL opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,848.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 330.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.